Watch: 'Jurassic World Dominion' promises to take dino-franchise to 'new and different places'

Colin Trevorrow doesn't mince words in a new featurette devoted to the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion (out in theaters everywhere next month). "[It] gave us the opportunity to take the franchise to new and different places," explains the director and executive producer, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). The filmmaker later describes the project as a "culmination of the franchise."

To that end, Trevorrow called on original Jurassic Park cast members — Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) — to reprise their characters for meaty roles in Dominion's globe-trotting adventure set against the backdrop of a planet overrun by prehistoric lizards with a healthy appetite for human flesh. It's already been confirmed that the trio investigates the shady dealings of Biosyn — the bio-engineering company and fierce rival of InGen, whose blatant attempt at corporate espionage led to the first park's demise all those years ago.

However, the featurette seems to hint at Grant and Sattler working with BioSyn on... something. Whether they've been tricked into providing their dinosaur expertise for a sinister plot or it's simply part of a master plan to infiltrate the enemy's headquarters, the beloved protagonists definitely have an admirer in a young and ambitious BioSyn employee portrayed by Emmy-nominated franchise newcomer, Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81). "We get to reacquaint with old friends and get to know new friends," Neill says, going on to add that he's "never seen action like this ever."

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Dr. Zia Rodriguez), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembenè) return from the previous two Jurassic World installments.

"We give you something that you want, but do not expect," teases Pratt.

DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) round out the crop of fresh faces. With that said, it's worth noting that Scott plays a familiar character, Lewis Dodgson, the BioSyn rep who bribed Dennis Nedry to stealing dinosaur embryos in the 1993 film. The role was recast due to the original actor's criminal record.

Steven Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire are also executive producers, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. The screenplay was based on a screen story from Trevorrow and his usual writing partner, Derek Connolly.

Fans will get to sink their teeth into Jurassic World Dominion when it hits the big screen Friday, June 10.