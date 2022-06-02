With dinos running wild, what does a viral news report look like in 'Jurassic World Dominion'?

Every film in the Jurassic Park franchise has explored some aspect of the societal and environmental implications of resurrecting dinosaurs (Spoiler alert: People usually get eaten), but Jurassic World Dominion is poised to dig into those questions in ways no other film has before.

The upcoming concluding chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy moves the action away from secluded islands and the theme parks billionaires constructed there, and instead focuses on a world in which dinosaurs have essentially moved in alongside the humans, wreaking havoc on cities and disrupting daily life in ways humanity might never be able to fully reckon with. This plot development opens up a number of really fascinating story possibilities and scenarios, as we've seen in trailers that show us everything from raptors sprinting through the snow to a T. Rex rampaging through a drive-in movie theater. Now, we've got yet another angle on Dominion's dinosaurs-in-the-real-world setup.

Even if you don't follow their work directly, you've probably seen some of the videos produced by NowThisNews. They're an outlet specializing in generating shareable, concise video news segments that can distill complex topics down to their most important points then distributing them throughout social media as widely as possible. They cover just about everything if the topic merits it, so it stands to reason that if NowThis existed in the world of Jurassic Park, they'd be covering what's been happening in the days since dinosaurs moved in alongside humans.

This week, the outlet revealed that they have indeed partnered with the film for a featured spot somewhere in Dominion's runtime, and revealed an exclusive clip of what's basically a classic NowThis video setup, but with a Jurassic World twist.

Check it out below:

There's obviously only so much runtime a film like Dominion can use for stuff like this, but it's both fun and really clever to see that they're using NowThis in exactly the way the outlet would react if this phenomenon was real. The internet as a whole would explode with videos of dinosaur encounters (imagine those videos of bears using hammocks, but with dinosaurs), and NowThis would certainly be all over that trend. It'll be really interesting to see what other real world parallels the film conjures up to heighten the connections between Jurassic World and our own.

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters June 10.