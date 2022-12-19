Dino shopper’s guide: The coolest ‘Jurassic World’ collectibles of 2022

Hanukkah is here and Christmas and Kwanzaa are a week away. If you exchange gifts for the holidays and you are in your own personal panic spiral of figuring out what to get, SYFY WIRE is here to help yet again, but this time it's a Dino Edition gift guide! We covered the pop culture and horror fans earlier this month, but what about the kids and adults who are obsessed with all things Jurassic Park and Jurassic World? It was a big year for the franchise with the release of the last installment of the big screen Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, and the fifth and final season of the canon, animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The hype means a retail world full of dinosaur merch that will please fans, young and old.

SYFY WIRE has curated an assortment of Jurassic-centric gift ideas that will make you look very good as a gift giver.

Jurassic World Dominion Steelbook Edition on 4K/Blu-ray

Jurassic World Dominion Steelbook; Courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

For the movie collector. Jurassic World Dominion is available as a steel book release, and the cover features exclusive art of velociraptor Blue and her baby. It also includes both the theatrical cut of the film and director Colin Trevorrow's Extended Edition which adds 14 minutes of content not seen in the theatrical cut.

RealFX Baby Blue

RealFX Baby Blue Photo: Wow! Stuff

For the dinosaur lover and the performer in your life, the Wow! Stuff Real FX Baby Blue is essentially a high-end puppet of Baby Blue the velociraptor. A movie-scale 'life size' baby dinosaur that the operator can make bite, lunge, growl, roar, and purr. It features multiple skin sensors and includes more than 20 sounds made by Blue in the Jurassic World movies. This Wal-Mart exclusive is for the super fan who really wants that magical (and not real) job title of Dinosaur Handler.

LEGO Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack

Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack Photo: The LEGO®

LEGO has an array of amazing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World building set this holiday season. The most impressive is this set, which features two posable toy dinosaur figures, Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus. But it also includes a buildable "HQ with a detailed lab, a garage for the all-terrain buggy, an observation tower with collapsing platform function, a helicopter with spinning rotors and a cargo compartment." And for the minifig collectors, you get Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Alan Grant with an amber fossil element, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Kayla Watts, and Dr. Henry Wu. Available at LEGO or online retailers.

Born To Be Wild Pillow

Born To Be Wild Pillow Photo: Accompany

Not everyone who loves the Jurassic franchises wants collectibles. Maybe they're more subtle with their fandom or classy with their accessories. Look no further than Accompany which is a company that utilizes artisans to fashion licensed merch like these Jurassic icon pillows. Available in green, cream, or blue, their items are hand-printed by a small group of artisans in rural India that create modern objects using traditional techniques and is committed to creating opportunities for local craftspeople, so it's a sustainable gift too.

Jurassic World x Profusion Collection

Jurassic World x Profusion Collection Photo: Profusion Cosmetics

Maybe you've got a makeup-obsessed giftee who is all about that earthy, organic dino color palette. Guess what? There's a Jurassic gift for them too. Profusion Cosmetics has a whole lineup of Jurassic World-inspired makeup. Think MAC meets Dr. Malcolm, sorta. They have professional tools, makeup sets and accessories for the teen or professional who loves to elevate their makeup game.

Funko Games: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Game

The Legacy of Isla Nublar Game Photo: Funko

Many families love to dive into board games over the holidays, and Funko Games and Prospero Hall released an all-new, original legacy game experience that spans from the inception of Jurassic Park through the entire epic franchise of Jurassic World called The Legacy of Isla Nublar. It was nominated as a 2022 Toy of the Year, so you know it's good. Made for one to four players, there are 12 different adventures to play and they each take 90-150 minutes per adventure to play. This is a game that can definitely you can get you through those loooong visits with family with a smile.

Jurassic Park Waffle Maker

Jurassic Park Waffle Maker Photo: Uncanny Brands

For the foodie, Uncanny Brands has a Jurassic Park waffle press that will squish the Jurassic Park logo into your batter. It's easy to clean and makes those holiday brunch events even more fun.

Jurassic World Dominion Soundtrack on Vinyl

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION Soundtrack Vinyl Photo: Music by Michael Giacchino/Artwork by Phantom City Creative/MondoShop/Back Lot Music

If there's a vinyl geek in your circle, there's always a great Jurassic franchise soundtrack available. Right now, MONDO has Michael Giacchino's Fallen Kingdom and Dominion scores on limited edition vinyl sets. They go fast so order them before they are sold out.

Funko Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Pop! Movies

Jurassic World Dominion Bag Funko Pops Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

In the most agreeable price point for every age range are Funko's broad line of Jurassic collectibles with everything from Dominion mystery mini blind box characters to the Jumbo Pop! figures (pictured) which allow collectors a meatier-sized dinosaur to accessorize their bookshelves or office desks. The Funko website even has some site exclusives for the collector who might think they have everything.

Stream Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock.