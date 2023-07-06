Katee Sackhoff Says Catering Budget On The Mandalorian Is "Entire Budget of Battlestar Galactica"

Lucasfilm has no shortage of credits to spend when it comes to the Star Wars franchise. In the second episode of her new podcast — Blah Blah Blah — Katee Sackhoff put the feature-sized budget of a project like The Mandalorian into perspective for listeners.

"I’ve never worked on something with a budget this big," she told guest Bryce Dallas Howard (director of Mando and The Book of Boba Fett). "Our catering budget is probably the entire budget of Battlestar Galactica. Granted, that was 20 years ago."

She continued: "Most episodes of television that I am used to shoot in eight days. It is so fast and you [only] get two to three takes — and that’s it. They used to joke and call me the ‘One Take Wonder,’ because I would know exactly what I was gonna do. I would have it all planned, I would know the story. And yes, I would fly by the seat of my pants inside that box, but I knew I had one or two takes to get it perfect and that was it. From every angle, mind you."

Sackhoff played the role of pilot Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in SYFY's Battlestar Galactica, a fan favorite character who stuck around the entire series' run. On The Mandalorian she plays the role of Mandalorian royal Bo-Katan Kryze (a character she also voiced in the animated Clone Wars show). The actress went on to praise Howard's directorial style, which takes full advantage of the lengthier production schedule.

"God, love you. The amount of takes you do is like my bread and butter," she gushed. "I think that we got to Take 3 and I was convinced that was it, because that’s my experience. We [once] did 38 takes of one scene. That is legitimately the opposite of what I’m used to … I absolutely love it because it gives the ability to find different things inside what I thought. And then sometimes, you get so over it, that you give a different performance. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t expect that!’ That wouldn’t have come without me completely abandoning everything that I had already done or thought I knew."

SYFY's Battlestar Galactica ran from 2003 to 2009, encompassing a miniseries, four full seasons and two made-for-TV movies (plus a 2012 web series prequel). The series was one of the most acclaimed sci-fi shows of the modern era, notching Emmy wins, TCA awards and finding itself on plenty of "Best Of" lists along the way.

