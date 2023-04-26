'BSG' alum Katee Sackhoff breaks down love, hate and thirst from fans with her 'Mandalorian' gig

"You gotta let it go," BSG alum Sackhoff says of the wide-ranging fan reaction to her Mandalorian character.

Being part of a beloved decades-old sci-fi franchise with a dedicated fan base comes with its ups and downs, and Katee Sackhoff has seen them all. The Battlestar Galactica alumnus now plays Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian — and Star Wars fans are never shy with their thoughts on the Disney+ show, her character, or even the actress herself.

Sackhoff — who had previously voiced Bo-Katan on the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels — recently said on Kristian Harloff's The Big Thing podcast that it's no surprise to her that die-hards have some varying opinions about how things have played out in The Mandalorian, whose Season 3 finale released last week.

She broke down how she thought fan reception leveled out, percentage-wise, according to CBR.com, complete with those who thirst for Bo-Katan. "I don't know, 70% are super, super excited about [Bo-Katan], you got 10% like 'I hated the whole thing,' you got 5%, you just hate Bo, and then you got 2% that want me to sit on their face," Sackhoff said on the podcast.

In Season 3, Sackhoff emerged as one of the key protagonists on The Mandalorian, with some fans complaining that she overshadowed main character Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his lil' green sidekick, Grogu. "Art is subjective," she told Harloff, FandomWire reported. "Not everyone is always going to love what you do and we would be stupid if we thought that everybody would like us, like the work we do, like our talent, and like the stuff that we do. And you just ... you gotta let it go.”

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has already said that Season 4 is written, though there's been no official announcement yet or confirmed cast. There's a pretty good chance that Sackhoff will return because — ** MAJOR SEASON 3 SPOILER ALERT AHEAD ** — Bo-Katan has taken control of the Darksaber and is the new leader of the Mandalorians.

Before joining the Star Wars universe, Sackoff turned heads on another space show, Battlestar Galactica, where she portrayed Lieutenant Kara "Starbuck" Thrace.

