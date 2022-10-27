Marvel's Kevin Feige say he'll be 'first in line' to check out James Gunn's new DC Universe

James Gunn has been working in both the Marvel and DC universes for quite a while at this point, having moved over to make The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker in between Guardians of the Galaxy projects at Marvel Studios. But this week, Gunn's DC work took on a whole new paradigm when he was revealed as one of the new heads of the just-launched DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran.

The move essentially positions Gunn as DC's equivalent to Marvel Studios head (and Gunn's longtime collaborator) Kevin Feige, a storyteller who will oversee the expansion of a comic book universe across the big and small screens. It's a major shift in the world of superhero films, and a new direction for both Gunn and DC. So, how does Feige feel about it?

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May,” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere Wednesday. “How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

This is, of course, not the first time Feige has given Gunn his blessing to walk in both worlds. When Gunn stepped over to DC to handle The Suicide Squad, Feige even visited the film's set to offer his support to the director, and so far Gunn has been able to happily split the comic universes, even adding Peacemaker to his schedule, without issue. Now, it's a matter of closing one chapter and opening a new one, as Gunn both wraps up his Guardians of the Galaxy saga with a third and final film and prepares to shepherd the DC Universe forward in the wake of Black Adam.

So, will Gunn and Feige keep talking every day when Gunn is no longer making Guardians projects? Who knows, but it's clear that this is a solid relationship, and that Feige is eager to see what his collaborator does with a universe at his feet.

Gunn returns to Marvel with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special next month. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters May 5, 2023.

Looking to explore some early James Gunn in the meantime? You can find his acclaimed horror flick Slither streaming now on Peacock.