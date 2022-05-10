Kevin Feige's 'Star Wars' film to be a separate story in a galaxy far, far away

It’s been a while since we’ve had an update on the Star Wars film Kevin Feige is reportedly working on. In a recent interview, however, Michael Waldron — the screenwriter behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Feige’s upcoming Star Wars flick — gave an update on where things stand in that other major Disney franchise.

In an interview with Variety primarily focused on Waldron’s work on Multiverse of Madness, the writer also gave an update on the Star Wars movie he’s working on with Feige.

“We’re finally into it in earnest. I mean, I’m writing away,” he shared. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that’s not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn’t have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you’re servicing on top of it, the way I did with Doctor Strange. So it’s nice. It feels like a different exercise.”

With Waldron currently focused on the script, it sounds like Feige’s Star Wars film is still very much happening. It also sounds like it won’t tie into any of the existing Star Wars movies or television shows out there. This lines up with what former Walt Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn said way back in November 2019 when the project was first mentioned. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," he said at the time.

If this new Star Wars film will indeed be separate from all other Star Wars movies and shows, however, this leaves us with innumerable possibilities of what the movie will be about. It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to get the details of what exactly Feige and Waldron are working on in a galaxy far, far away.

