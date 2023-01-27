'La Brea' star teases 'emotionally heavy' Season 2 finale to come ahead of midseason return

You might want to stock up on plenty of tissues before the Season 2 finale of NBC's La Brea airs sometime over the next few months. With the show returning for the second half of its sophomore outing next week, leading cast member Natalie Zea (Eve Harris) sat down with TV Line to discuss the incoming batch of episodes. When the topic turned to the finale, the actress teased a "heavy" conclusion.

"It’s emotionally heavy, it’s stunts-heavy, it’s stakes-heavy. ... It has romance, it has intrigue, and in the best possible way it’s very soap operatic. Everything’s at an 11," she said. Zea also promised "a wardrobe change for everyone," which should come as a relief for the characters (laundry service can be tough in the B.C. era, after all). After two-and-half seasons of them evading danger, we imagine they smell pretty rank. And while Zea couldn't go into too much detail, she alluded to a mystery "event," where the characters "all change clothes."

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan channels 'Black Panther' & 'Creed' muscle memory in punchy 'SNL' promo

Zea's co-stars include: Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Creator and showrunner David Appelbaum serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

"We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward," Appelbaum stated during an interview with TV Fanatic in late 2022 when asked about how many seasons he could feasibly see the series running for. "I've had ideas for Season 3 for a long time, but we're starting to map them out. The end of Season 2 leaves us with several cliffhangers, which I don't want to give away yet because there is a lot of show for people to watch."

He continued: "We're plotting Season 3 and got ideas deep into the future. As far as putting a specific end date on the show, I've never wanted to do that. We've always had ideas for future stories, but we want to stay fluid because it's the kind of show that can evolve, grow, and stay on for a long time. We've always had tentpole moments that we want to get to, but we've always been open to going further. So, I think it's a show that has the potential to go on for a long time."

La Brea returns to NBC this coming Tuesday — Jan. 31 — at 9 p.m. EST with two new episodes (“Stampede” and “Murder in the Clearing”) airing back-to-back.

New episodes of La Brea air Tuesdays on NBC, and are available to stream on Peacock next-day.