La Brea Star [Spoiler] Talks Shocking Death, What's to Come in Series Finale

The players of La Brea are setup for the last act in the penultimate episode of the series. Who lives or dies?

The penultimate episode of NBC's La Brea (currently streaming on on Peacock), "The Road Home, Part 1," had our 10,000 B.C. heroes finally figuring out who the good guys and bad guys are in their quest to find Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and a way back to their time. Gavin (Eoin Macken) and company also figured out what they have to do to potentially prevent this mess of a situation from ever happening in the first place.

And, sadly, a beloved character met their death helping them complete their mission.

Did we mention they also battled a ginormous prehistoric alligator? Yeah, that happened too. Let's get into it.

The La Brea Heroes Prepare For Series Finale

Gavin (Eoin Macken), Lucas (Josh McKenzie) and Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) on Season 3 Episode 2 of La Brea, "Don't Look Up". Photo: Mark Taylor/NBC

The large ensemble made a lot of movements this week. Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) and Gavin worked out a secret plan, threatening the safety of the microchip to get Maya (Claudia Ware) to play her hand and reveal herself as the show's Big Bad. As many guessed, she's been part of the Black Ops military operation weaponizing helicopters with time travel capability.

She's also behind the secret base where Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) was taken, and Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) pretended to go turncoat, operating as a mole to find out where Eve is and how to get her back. Levi plays his part so well, that he seems to beat poor Scott during an interrogation, but it's all a ruse to get out of the facility. Unfortunately, the other guards with them are thrown when Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) appears and it becomes a literal fight to the death.

Levi sacrifices himself: What Nicholas Gonzalez Said About On-Screen Death

Levi's relationship with the Harris family has been very complicated. A close friend at first, and then Eve's lover when she and Gavin's marriage was on the rocks, there's plenty that could have permanently derailed his association with the family he held dear. But in this episode, he does right by his friends and the Harrises especially, taking a bullet to protect them from Maya's military goons.

When Dr. Sam (Jon Seda) assesses the gut wound as fatal, Gavin, Izzy and Levi have their final moments of forgiveness with one another. As a United States Air Force pilot, Levi was loyal to the Harrises in the end, so much so that Gavin called him brother as he watched his friend take his last breaths. A heartbreaking moment for Levi when the end is so near, but it's a hero's death in keeping with the character.

Nicholas Gonzalez told NBC Insider that he was pleased that before he died, Levi's arc expanded outside of the drama with the Harris family. "Obviously, last season Levi was not the same Levi, having lived a life and then come back having had all these secrets and things that have happened that really changed the dynamics. So it wasn't all about this Eve/Levi focus. He was bringing so much more into the puzzle. Now, we find out even more."

The actor said he never could have conceived of Levi's surprise twist this season after disappearing. "It was definitely out of my realm of imagination at the time," he confessed. "Everything that's happened was nothing that I could conceive of [for] my character. And I say that in a very excited way."

Will La Brea's aurora portal lead to Eve and correct time?

Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) appears in La Brea. Photo: NBC

By episode's end, Gavin, Sam, Izzy, and Helena find the double aurora which should be the way to 1965, where Maya has a full operation, and long-lost Josh (Jack Martin), Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Eve might finally be found. Hannah (Emily Wiseman) also reiterates that they have to wipe out the infrastructure of Maya's program so they can fix everything that's happened from the past. Gavin welcomes her to join them and we watch them enter for one last adventure before the end.

Watch the last episode of La Brea next Tuesday night at 9/8c on NBC. You can currently stream Seasons 1 and 2 of La Brea on Peacock.