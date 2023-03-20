Lance Reddick's wife thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support after actor's passing

Stephanie Reddick has reached out with a message of thanks to her husband's many fans and supporters.

Last week, we suddenly and tragically lost Lance Reddick, star of everything from The Wire to John Wick, who passed away Friday at the age of 60 at his Los Angeles home. Reddick's death, reportedly due to "natural causes," came in the midst of a busy period for the star, who was promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 and even recording dialogue for an upcoming Hellboy video game at the time of his death, which made his passing all the more shocking to his fans, friends, and many collaborators.

Right away, tributes to Reddick came pouring in from all corners. The Wire creator David Simon and co-star Wendell Pierce paid heartfelt tribute to their friend, while Keanu Reaves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski announced that the upcoming Chapter 4 will be dedicated to his memory. There was even a massive tribute within the world of Destiny, the video game in which Reddick voiced Commander Zavala, with droves of players visiting his character's location in-game to pay their respects.

On Saturday, Reddick's wife Stephanie honored these tributes, and many more, with a message to fans posted to Reddick's official social media accounts. Thanking everyone for their "overwhelming" support, Stephanie Reddick gave a special shout-out to Destiny players, noting "Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

Stephanie Reddick also asked that any fans wishing to give donations in her husband's name should send funds to MOMCares, a postpartum doula and family support organization in Reddick's hometown of Baltimore. Over the weekend, MOMCares executive director Ana Rodney shared a tribute to Reddick on the group's official Instagram account, thanking him for his advocacy as well as thanking Reddick's fans for their support.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support in Lance's honor and receive it as a testament of the good hearted gentleman we knew him to be," Rodney wrote.

In the coming weeks and months, we will begin to see what turned out to be Reddick's final pieces of work as an actor, beginning with John Wick: Chapter 4 on Friday, and continuing with the Wick spinoff film Ballerina, in which he will play Continental concierge Charon for the final time. In the meantime, you can catch his performances in the first three John Wick films, streaming now on Peacock.