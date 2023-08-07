Why The Last Voyage of the Demeter Will "Make Dracula Scary Again"

The Last Voyage of the Demeter star David Dastmalchian says the movie will have people gripping their seat in terror.

Vampires have had a lot of variants over the years from creepy pale aristocrats to equally creepy pale teen sex symbols. However, actor David Dastmalchian says his new movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter looks to get back to a time when vampires were downright horrifying by going back to the original horror fiend himself — Dracula.

Even Dracula has had his fair share of fun adaptations over the years. Just recently Nic Cage put a scary but also decidedly comedic version of the character on the big screen by way of Renfield. That said, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is going for an extremely different tone, hitting the hard horror behind the character’s infamous trip from Romania to Britain. As a self-professed horror fan, Dastmalchian told us that he’s excited to be part of something that’s going to make a whole new generation terrified of Dracula and vampires in general.

“What I love about this movie is, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, is the film that’s going to make Dracula scary again,” he explained to SYFY WIRE an interview before the actors strike. “I feel like this is a film that absolutely will have audiences gripped with fear watching the movie. You don’t go to see this movie to see hot vampires making out, sorry. It’s just that’s not the movie that we’ve got here. You’re going to get the crap scared out of you.”

Why is Last Voyage of the Demeter so scary?

What is it about this version of Dracula that he insists will have audiences watching the movie through a small hole between their interlaced fingers? Not only have preview images of the undead monster himself already been released showing he looks more ghoul than man, but Dastmalchian notes it's his malevolent mind that’s the most horrifying.

“Yes, Dracula has all manner of terrifyingly ripping bodies to shreds and feeding upon the blood that he needs to strengthen himself,” the actor explained. “But there was something about the kind of twisted pleasure or satisfaction that he gets out of toying with his food. And messing with us.”

Indeed Dracula’s physical ability to tear into a person’s body for the blood he needs inside is scary, but what’s allowed the character to endure for centuries is the brutally calculated charisma with which he baits his victims into fear and even madness — something that’s heavily at play among the crew of the Demeter.

“The psychological warfare at play as we’re being kind of batted around like mice with a giant cat… That to me was really gut-wrenching and stomach-churning,” Dastmalchian concluded. “And I think it’s, it’s really horrific. But I love it.”

Will Dracula playing with his food terrify you the way Dastmalchian hopes it will? Those curious will just have to go see the latest Dracula film to find out.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters on Aug 11.