Dracula's latest adventure, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, sets sail in theaters August 11.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Images and Featurette Reveal "Scariest Depiction of Dracula Ever"

We've already seen one unconventional depiction of Count Dracula hit the big screen this year thanks to Nicolas Cage in Renfield (now streaming on Peacock!). Now, Universal Pictures is ready to do it again with The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a Dracula story that heads in a decidedly different direction.

Directed by The Autopsy of Jane Doe filmmaker Andre Øvredal, Demeter is an adaptation of "The Captain's Log," a single chapter from Bram Stoker's seminal novel Dracula. The captain in question is documenting the strange events on his ship during a voyage from Dracula's homelands in Eastern Europe to London, where the Count eventually settles for the events of the rest of the novel. Of course, on the voyage, he needs food, and the crew of the ship is right there, waiting to be unwitting victims.

RELATED: David Dastmalchian teases The Last Voyage of the Demeter

In the book, this is all plays out like the story of one man, the captain, slowly losing his grip on his vessel. But as you can see in the trailer, the film version is set to take a more elaborate approach. They might not survive the film, but the members of the Demeter's crew aren't just hapless victims. They know something's wrong on board, and they're ready to fight a monster.

This week, Universal released a new featurette (see below) and a fresh batch of new photos showcasing exactly what that's like, as the Demeter's captain (Liam Cunningham), first mate (David Dastmalchian), doctor (Corey Hawkins) and more of the crew do their best to battle an inhuman monster.

Check out the new images from The Last Voyage of the Demeter below:

Javier Botet as Nosferatu in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

(from left) Larsen (Martin Furulund) and Nosferatu (Javier Botet) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Nikolai Nikolaeff as Petrofsky in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

(from left) Nosferatu (Javier Botet) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

(from left) Anna (Aisling Franciosi) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Javier Botet as Nosferatu in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

(from left) Clemens (Corey Hawkins) and Anna (Aisling Franciosi) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

(from left) Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham), Abrams (Chris Walley) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) look in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Rainer Bajo/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

(from left) Abrams (Chris Walley), Olgaren (Stefan Kapicic) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Photo: Rainer Bajo/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

But that's not all. Universal also dropped a new featurette for the film on Monday, showcasing the cast and the film's effort to tell a Dracula story that we simply haven't seen before on the big screen. "The Captain's Log" has been glimpsed in other films, but it's never been given its own feature-length treatment.

RELATED: First trailer for Dracula film 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' brings terror to the high seas

That leaves Øvredal and company free to tell an "Alien-style" saga of survival on board the vessel, with a different monster at the center of it all. As for that monster, Øvredal noted that he's trying to create the "scariest depiction of Dracula ever."

Check out the new Last Voyage of the Demeter featurette below:

The Last Voyage of the Demeter sails into theaters August 11. Get tickets now at Fandango.

In the mood for some decidedly different Dracula fun in the meantime? Renfield is now streaming on Peacock!