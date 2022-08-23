Live-action ‘King Kong’ series backed by James Wan roaring its way onto Disney+

It looks like the Mouse House will become the home for the Eighth Wonder of the World. We’re talking, of course, about King Kong, the giant ape-like creature who has captivated the big screen for decades.

According to Deadline, Disney Branded Television is working with Aquaman director James Wan’s company to develop a series based on the original story of Kong. The project is still in its early days, but Paper Girls showrunner Stephany Folsom is on board to write the scripts and the show will be a serialized action-adventure drama that brings the origin story of Kong into contemporary times.

Want to see Kong hanging out on Skull Island? According to Deadline, this series will spend some time in Kong’s homeland and will also explore the supernatural underpinnings of the island. The focus on Skull Island isn't surprising given the show will be based on Merian C. Cooper’s original work from the 1930s as well as the new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito.

We’ve seen Kong on the big screen many times before, of course, most notably in King Kong films from 1933, 1976, and 2005, as well as more recently in Kong: Skull Island and Kong vs. Godzilla. The Disney+ King Kong show will be the first time we’ve seen the famous ape in a live-action TV series, although a separate project was in the works five years ago with a different creative team.

This new project has just kicked off, so no news yet on who will be cast in the show, much less when the series will make its way onto Disney+.



