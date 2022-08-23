Galadriel finds her mission in final trailer for Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

In a little more than a week, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finally arrive on Amazon Prime Video. It's the end of a long road of development and anticipation for the first longform TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, and the show still has to convince viewers that it's able to stand on its own in the shadow of Peter Jackson's massively successful films. Now, a final trailer is here to help the show do just that.

While The Lord of the Rings is a story that begins on a somewhat smaller scale, then grows in the telling as Frodo and his friends venture out into the wider world, The Rings of Power is intent on showing us that wider world right away. Helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and director J.A. Bayona, the series brings an ensemble cast to bear on a portrait of Middle-earth in the Second Age, on the brink of what could be tremendous change. Many kingdoms across the continent are prospering, but something else lurks in the shadows. Evil seems to be on the rise once again, and while not everyone is ready to believe that, there are some who will go to the ends of the Earth to keep up the fight.

Check out the trailer below:

To tell this story of the Second Age, which will blend Tolkien's stories with new inventions of the show's writers that will expand on the world while never contradicting its creator, The Rings of Power will call on a cast of characters which features both familiar names and new faces. We'll get to see living legends like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), rising heroes like Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), and new characters like Harfoots Nori (Markella Kavanaugh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) who have more to offer to the grand tapestry of the Second Age than they might think. In keeping with Tolkien's original stories, it's a world in which even the smallest figures have a role to play, though the most intriguing thing about the series might be watching the more well-known characters grow and evolve from who they are when the series begins to who they will eventually be as the Second Age becomes the Third.

And if the show's creators have their way, we'll have plenty of time to get to know them and watch their evolution. The plan is to chart the course of The Rings of Power over 50 hours of television, which means multiple seasons of Tolkien-inspired adventure. Find out how it all starts when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video September 2.

