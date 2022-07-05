Luke Hemsworth reprises his role as Actor Thor in 'electrifying' new Old Spice commercial

(L-R) Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

(L-R) Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

While Chris Hemsworth is the MCU’s true Thor Odinson, his brother Luke Hemsworth has also had a spot in Thor: Ragnarok, playing an Asgardian actor who takes on the role of Thor in a play-within-a-movie that also starred Matt Damon as Loki and Sam Neill as Odin.

With the release of a new Old Spice ad, Luke is once again reprising his role as Actor Thor, though perhaps not officially in the MCU. In it, he says that playing the God of Thunder is “electrifying” and that a lot of people think that Actor Thor and Real Thor look like brothers (or cousins, maybe).

Check out the commercial below, which has Luke getting some Old Spice sprayed onto his godly armpit, then leaves him grasping for a faux Mjolnir just out of reach:

This commercial comes just days before the premiere of the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Like Thor: Ragnarok, the upcoming film is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor. It will also hearken the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will take on the mantle of the Mighty Thor as the two fight against what Waititi calls the MCU’s most sympathetic villain, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

You can see all of them in action when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on Friday, July 8.

