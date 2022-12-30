'M3GAN' star Allison Williams offers her two cents on recent 'nepo babies' conversation

"It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge."

M3GAN star Allison Williams has officially added her two cents to the rhetoric surrounding "nepo babies" — children born to famous parents, who go on to enjoy successful industry careers in their own right — a topic recently spotlighted by New York Magazine.

The daughter of well-known NBC News anchor Brian Williams (who left the network last year) addressed the public conversation during an interview with Wired, stating that she doesn't see her "nepo-baby" status as something to shy away from. "There’s no conversation about my career without talking about the ways in which I have been fortunate,” she said, later adding: "It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge."

Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (son of Ice Cube), and Lilly Allen (daughter of Keith Allen and Alison Owen) have also sounded off on the matter via social media.

Williams broke onto the entertainment scene with her role as Marnie Michael in HBO's Girls alongside Lena Dunham and Adam Driver following smaller supporting roles in The League and cult web series Jake and Amir. "I was definitely concerned with making sure people understood I was a hard worker, as if somehow that would absolve me of the privilege," she said of that early success.

She made the jump to features in 2017 with Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning directorial debut, Get Out, a high-concept horror flick probing racial divides in America. Since then, the actress has appeared in a number of high-profile films and TV shows like The Perfection, Horizon Line, The Simpsons, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Williams finally re-teamed with Universal and Blumhouse (the backers of Get Out) for the James Wan-produced M3GAN, in which she plays a talented roboticist who creates a robot companion capable of sentient thought and murder. "I couldn’t resist an ambiguous creator figure," she explained during the conversation with Wired. “When I think about the monster in Frankenstein, his last emotional stage is the realization of what has happened, why he’s there, how he got there, his innate flaws, that he’s mismatched with the world."

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant) and directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), the techno-thriller also stars Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).

M3GAN will rebel against her human creators when the film arrives on the big screen Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Looking for more killer dolls? The first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock.