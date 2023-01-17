‘The Mandalorian’: Baby Yoda’s galaxy gets bigger in soaring new Season 3 trailer

Man, Din Djarin is really, really torn up about that one time he took his helmet off around people. In Lucasfilm’s ambitiously action-packed new trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, he’s determined to bring Baby Yoda along on a forgiveness-seeking Outer Rim pilgrimage all the way to Mandalore ... never mind that the place is in ruins.

Seeking a rule-breaker’s redemption may not even be the biggest force driving the story as The Mandalorian’s third season gets set for its March 1 debut at Disney+. The new trailer, aimed squarely at America’s eyeballs with its strategically-placed drop late Monday during the televised Dallas-Tampa Bay NFL wild card game, teases an upcoming season that looks more sprawled across the galaxy, more populated with creatures and people, and downright more expensive and cinematic than anything our Beskar-armored hero has seen in his first two laps around the small screen.

Check it out:

Mando’s solitary gun-slinging ways may be a thing of the past if the clip offers any clues, because right from the start, it looks like he’s putting together an actual team. “Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy,” Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) pep-talks as the camera pans across a resolute-looking, battle-ready Mandalorian assembly. “What are we? What do we stand for?”

The answer may lie back on his people’s homeworld, shown from above in all its devastation, just as a drop squad of Mandalorians dives down to engage an enemy that awaits there — or maybe somewhere else. Either way, Mando’s Season 3 travel itinerary looks plenty busy, with stops that include an ocean-surrounded island patrolled by TIE fighters, a visit with ace mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) back on Nevarro, and an intriguing handshake in an unfamiliar location with a newly leveled-up looking Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Of course lil’ Grogu is smack in the center of everything, a big indication that there’s no looking back from the stay-or-go choice that he faced during last year’s crossover events of The Book of Boba Fett. The galaxy’s cutest pair of pointy ears seems squarely attuned to Din Djarin’s destiny as the duo tear across the stars together in Mando’s souped-up new Naboo N-1 Starfighter.

Along the way, it looks like we’ll be seeing some familiar Star Wars creature favorites as Season 3 unfolds, including Babu Frik’s Anzellan alien relatives, a distant cousin or two of Jabba the Hutt’s court jester Salacious B. Crumb, and more. Most intriguing of all, perhaps, is a fleeting glimpse the clip teases of Jedi warriors in distress, each wielding a lightsaber against an unseen enemy just beyond a sealed door.

With all that and more to digest, it’s safe to say there’s a ton of story beats to tie together as the series’ third season gets set to drop out of hyperspace. Take a well-earned Force nap and set your course for March 1, when Season 3 of The Mandalorian arrives at Disney+.

