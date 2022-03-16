Star Wars' Mark Hamill shares support for new Luke Skywalker actor in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series

Grant Feely, the actor playing young Luke Skywalker in Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, can now sleep soundly at night, knowing he has the full support of the OG Luke himself, Mark Hamill.

Posting on Twitter the Star Wars legend wrote that Feely "looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!" He then added the custom hashtag: "#TheForceIsWithFeely." It's unclear how much Luke factors into the story beyond serving as the central plot device keeping Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) on Tatooine. The first teaser trailer showed how young Skywalker always dreamed of a more exciting life far away from the endless desert of the Outer Rim — much like his father before him.

In addition to being under the watchful eye of the disgraced Jedi Knight now known as "Old Ben," Luke is also looked-after by his moisture-farming adoptive parents: Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). Judging by the aforementioned trailer, Owen Lars isn't exactly thrilled with the Empire's presence on Tatooine, which might give us greater insight into why he was so hesitant in A New Hope to allow his wide-eyed nephew to fly as a pilot for the bad guys.

Written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) and directed by Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), the latest Star Wars television project was always envisioned as a limited event set in the galaxy far, far away. "It is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end," Chow recently explained to Entertainment Weekly. "The approach has always been that it is one full story."

Of course, Hollywood never says never. "It's certainly something we talk about," said Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy when asked about the potential for more seasons of Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point-of-view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

Set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, the show also stars Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Rupert Friend (Grand Inquisitor), Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Sung Kang (the Fifth Brother), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza).

Obi-Wan Kenobi will bullseye some womp rats with its T-16 when the show lands on Disney+ Wednesday, May 25.