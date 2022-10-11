MCU gets shaken up with release date changes; Blade pushed out nearly a year

Six movies currently gestating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten pushed out to later release dates. The biggest push is for Blade, which is now set to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024. That’s almost a year out from its previous release date of Nov. 3, 2023.

The pushout for Blade comes just days after the news that director Bassam Tariq dropped out of the Mahershala Ali-starring film. The movie was supposed to start production next month, but with no director currently attached, it’s not surprising that Marvel moved the movie’s release.

Blade wasn't the only movie, however, that got moved around on the MCU slate. The third Deadpool film, which will see Hugh Jackman once again reprise his role of Wolverine, got moved out from Sept. 6, 2024 (the new date for Blade) to Nov. 8, 2024.

But wait! Isn’t Nov. 8, 2024 the premiere date for Fantastic Four, which will reportedly be directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman? Well, it was the release date for the much-anticipated film, but since that spot is now held by Deadpool 3, its release date has been moved to Feb. 14, 2025. What a lovely way to spend your Valentine’s Day three years from now!

Looking even farther ahead, Avengers: Secret Wars also got a new release date of May 1, 2026, six months later than its previous premiere date of Nov. 7, 2025. Two yet-to-be-announced MCU films also got moved – one used to be on Feb. 14, 2025 but got pushed out by Fantastic Four to a new release date of Nov. 7, 2025 (which was Avengers: Secret Wars old release date … and yes, this is getting confusing). The other untitled film was planned for May 1, 2026 and has been removed from the schedule (for now, at least).

All this shuffling is, well, a lot. The good news is we still have plenty of Marvel goodness to look forward to, starting next month when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens Nov. 11.

