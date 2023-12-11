Masked Burglars Raid Los Angeles Home of John Wick Star Keanu Reeves; No Dogs Harmed

Life imitated art last week when a group of burglars wearing ski masks broke into the Los Angeles home of John Wick star, Keanu Reeves.

Per TMZ, which was first to break the story, the thieves made off with a firearm before hightailing it off the $7 million property. Thankfully, Reeves was not around for the break-in and no canines were harmed. With that said, the thieves may want to tread lightly from here on out if the actor decides to embark on a winding quest of vengeance. Everyone should know better than to mess with Baba Yaga, who certainly has a right to be angry. This is the third time Reeves' LA home has been targeted following a pair of breaches back in 2014.

Whatever assassin instincts he's picked up over the years, however, remain on set. "I don't take that home with me," the actor said during an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year. "But maybe there's a little, in case of emergency."

Will there be a fifth John Wick movie?

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Photo: John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård/Lionsgate Movies YouTube

While there are no official plans right now, director Chad Stahelski has plenty of ideas for at least five more chapters.

"I have notebooks and notebooks of sh** behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked," he told Inverse. "I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one."

The next Wick-related project is the big screen spinoff Ballerina, which will feature cameo appearances from Reeves, Ian McShane (Winston Scott), and the late Lance Reddick (Charon). Centered around the Ruska Roma crime family, the film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on June 7, 2024. Ana de Armas (Knives Out) leads the Len Wiseman-helmed blockbuster. Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) co-star.

The first three John Wick films are now streaming on Peacock alongside The Continental prequel limited series. Other Keanu Reeves classics — like Point Break and 47 Ronin — are also available to watch on the NBCUniversal platform.