‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ dials up the Stephen King scares in new Netflix trailer

It’s nice having the kind of friend who’ll always come to your speed-dial rescue. But if they keep on answering after they’re dead, well — there’s probably something sinister going on. That’s the setup teased in the new trailer for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a film collaboration uniting a trio of horror specialists that arrives at Netflix this October.

Teased last fall as part of super-producer Jason Blum’s annual BlumFest event, the movie is adapted from Stephen King’s novella collection If It Bleeds, and follows the supernaturally strange friendship between a boy named Craig (IT: Chapter Two’s Jaeden Martell) and a wealthy older gentleman (Donald Sutherland). After gifting the old man an iPhone early on, the boy finds he remains tethered to his senior pal through the device…even after Sutherland’s character has left this mortal coil.

Check it out:

“A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die,” teases Netflix. Jack White’s dulcet voice deceptively hints at an innocent friendship in the trailer’s opening moments, which of course takes a darker turn as the haunting posthumous companionship serves up unintended deadly consequences that prove to be anything but ordinary.

Blumhouse and American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy are producing the movie alongside Carla Hacken, with John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, The Blind Side) writing and directing. The film already has King’s spooky stamp of approval: The author tweeted last month that he’d “seen a close-to-finished cut of MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant.”

Including a cast that also features Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, The Sandman), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), and Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown), Mr. Harrigan’s Phone dials up the horror-thriller tension at Netflix when it premieres Oct. 5.

