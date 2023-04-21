'Mrs. Davis' co-creators filter new Peacock series through AI visualizer in exclusive featurette

The omnipotent artificial intelligence at the heart of Mrs. Davis (the first four episodes are now streaming) is, mercifully, still a ways off. That should come as nothing short of great news for Hollywood writers — they don't have to worry about being replaced by robots at the moment.

"It looks like our jobs are safe for just a little while longer," Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) declares by way of a behind-the-scenes featurette, exclusively shared with SYFY WIRE, in which he and fellow Mrs. Davis co-creator Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) run the bonkers premise of the new Peacock series through Runway's Gen-1 A.I. visualizer program.

RELATED: Betty Gilpin on why she's been waiting her 'whole life' for Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'

Working in partnership with ArtClass, they selected a number of prompts (such as "Nun," "Epic Adventure," "Resistance," and "Giant Donut") for the A.I.-driven promotional to sink its proverbial teeth into. The results are ... well, to echo what critics have been saying about Mrs. Davis, even the most cutting-edge technology simply can't keep up with the incredibly unique saga of a badass nun (played by Emmy Award-nominated GLOW alumnus Betty Gilpin) on a quest to find the Holy Grail and destroy the titular entity hellbent on taking over the world.

Check out the A.I.-driven Mrs. Davis promotional featurette below:

Jake McDorman (Limitless), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers), Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), David Arquette (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel (Helstrom), Katja Herbers (Evil), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Twilight Zone), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things 4), and Mathilde Ollivier (1899) co-star in the sci-fi drama show, which currently holds a fresh score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lindelof and Hernandez are executive producers alongside series directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies). Hernandez also serves as showrunner.

"Because [the show] centers on this algorithm which embraces, loves and repeat cliches, we looked at the Grail expectations, which is what we called things you would expect on a quest for the Holy Grail," Hernandez explained during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "From the beginning of our writers' room, we wrote down what people associate with those types of stories, which are knights, the Templar, Nazis and ancient protective rituals, and all these things. And we just figured out how can we hit these tropes, these ideas in a new and modern way? So that was a board that was up throughout the duration of the series breaking."

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis from here on out.

Looking for more sci-fi content? Check out shows like The Ark, Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.