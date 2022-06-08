'Ms. Marvel' had an IRL crossover with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

AvengersCon — which Kevin Feige says could maybe become a real event one day — was filmed right next to the Spider-Man: No Way Home set.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and while there haven’t been any multiversal portals in this latest entry in the Marvel Cinmatic Universe (at least not in the first episode), that didn’t stop the show from getting in on some multiversal shenanigans. While Peter Parker was getting visits from villains and alternate Peters from other Spidey universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel were dropping in, too — and vice versa.

During a press conference ahead of Ms. Marvel’s premiere attended by SYFY WIRE, the cast and crew of the show fielded a question about one of the most memorable parts of the first episode: AvengersCon. It’s a fan convention not too unlike comic cons, but while we’re cosplaying as fictional heroes, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the other denizens of the MCU are celebrating real heroes. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says there’s been some talk about hosting a real-life AvengersCon.

“We were definitely talking about that on the set,” Feige said. “We shot that right, you know, in the middle of COVID protocol, so there hadn't been a convention for a very long time. And it was very cathartic for all of us to see that.”

“We were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door, believe it or not. Actually, the scene with the three Spideys,” he continued. “A lot of that crew kept sneaking over to see, and attend AvengerCon, walking around. So, I think that might be fun to do some time, yes.”

Bilall Fallah, the show’s executive producer and the director of the AvengerCon-featuring premiere, got caught in Spider-Man’s web, so to speak. Fellow executive producer Sana Amanat was happy to jokingly throw Fallah under the bus for being more excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home than the show he was currently directing.

“Bilall was asked a question about what his favorite moment on the Ms. Marvel set was, and he's like, ‘It was when we were on the AvengersCon set and Kevin brought us in and took us through a door onto the Spider-Man set, and we saw all of the three Spideys,’” Amanat recalled. “And I was like, ‘That is not the answer to the question!”"

“The story was not finished,” Fallah said in his defense. “Tom Holland came back to see AvengerCon, so that was a pretty epic moment.”

So, while there’s no evidence that Peter, MJ, or Ned canonically attended AvengerCon in the MCU, we know for certain that Tom Holland stopped by in real life. Chances are he won the Spider-Man cosplay contest.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will be available each Wednesday.

