'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings onto digital with behind the scenes clips from Peter Parker reunion

After three months of record-shattering box office returns, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to stream within the comfort of your own home. The virtual debut was originally set for March 22, but the timetable was ultimately moved up due to the leak of a high-definition copy online. Sony Pictures and Vudu (the entertainment service owned by Fandango) celebrated this momentous Marvel development with the release of a featurette spotlighting the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"The idea that they are all the same thing and they could all come together and sort of help each other...that to me, felt like it was part of the DNA of this story that we were already trying to tell," explains director Jon Watts in the video. "That gave me an entry point to actually get them together, so that it was a story element and an emotional thing."

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige — one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, mind you — later admits that he had "butterflies" while trying to convince Maguire and Garfield to return. "You have the fun of starting to pitch it to the actors and doing something that is worthy of their time and of their energy and stepping back into this role."

Watch the featurette (entitled "Bringing the Spiders Together") below:

“No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh and emotional moment, and to share them with their friends and family. It’s no surprise that it’s Vudu’s hottest pre-order title of all time.”

Vudu has a number of buying options: No Way Home can be purchased for $19.99 by itself, as part of a $34.99 three-movie collection (aka the Holland-era trilogy), or as part of a $59.99 eight-movie bundle (all three Spidey eras).

The digital bonus features are as follows:

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes Action Choreography Across the Multiverse A Multiverse of Miscreants A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Enter Strange Graduation Day Realities Collide, Spiders Unite Weaving Jon Watt's Web

2 Special Panels: The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters. A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle Spider-Menace Strikes Again Spider Sycophant Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization Apartment Fight Shield Fight



In addition to the featurette above, Sony also premiered the first 10 minutes of the film, which include the cameo from Charlie Cox as attorney Matt Murdock. As an added web-slinging treat, fans can also take a look behind-the-scenes of the famous Spider-Man pointing meme among the live-action cast members...

DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD copies of the movie go on sale Tuesday, April 12.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters and has not moved from its spot as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. Just a few more tickets sold, and the movie could surpass Avengers: Infinity War.