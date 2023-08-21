The Cinema Foundation will send the summer blockbuster season off in style for the second year in a row!

Want to See Oppenheimer or Jurassic Park for the Low-Low Price of Just $4? Here's How!

The Cinema Foundation will send the summer blockbuster season off in style for the second year in a row this coming Sunday — August 27 — with severely discounted movie tickets in honor of National Cinema Day.

For the low-low price of just $4, moviegoers can check out brand-new offerings like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Oppenheimer, or revisit indelible classics such as American Graffiti and Jurassic Park in all formats (Premium Large Format screens are not excluded from the special engagement) at more than 3,000 participating theaters around the country. For those of you keeping score at home, that's over 30,000 screens!

Other eligible films include Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Golda, The Hill, Retribution, Bottoms, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Sound of Freedom, The Little Mermaid (Sing-Along Version), Lady Bird, and Oldboy.

How to buy $4 movie tickets for Oppenheimer, Jurassic Park & more

For the complete list of participating theaters and their showtimes, click here.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, President of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer (2023). Photo: Universal Pictures

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen," added Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. "National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."

Fandango (a co-sponsor of the one-day event) recently polled 2,000 ticket buyers, who cited "affordable pricing" as one of five main reasons why they planned to visit their local theater on National Cinema Day. The ability to see a specific movie they’ve been wanting to see; time with loved ones; being a big fan of a particular movie franchise; and a fun activity for their weekend plans were also mentioned.

"We are thrilled to support the second annual National Cinema Day in partnership with The Cinema Foundation and help drive more movie fans into theaters this summer,” concluded Jerramy Hainline, Senior Vice President, Fandango Ticketing. “With consumer appetite for top-notch entertainment at a high, and a blockbuster slate of summer movies still in theaters, National Cinema Day allows movie lovers across the country a chance to see one or several titles at a great price.”

