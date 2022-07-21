SDCC: 'National Treasure' Disney+ series confirms return of another actor from original films

Justin Bartha's Riley Poole won't be the only National Treasure veteran to return for the upcoming Disney+ spinoff series, Edge of History.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel today (attended by SYFY WIRE), a sizzle reel confirmed that Harvey Keitel will officially reprise the role of FBI Agent Peter Sadusky, who pursued and provided aid to Benjamin Gates (Nicolas Cage) in the feature films directed by Jon Turteltaub (an executive producer on the series). When asked if Cage might make a surprise appearance, executive producer Marianne Wibberley answered: "We wanted to...but he's very busy. So you may or may not see him."

Wibberley later teased the return of yet another original cast member beyond the likes of Bartha and Keitel, although she refused to elaborate further. The producer became equally tight-lipped about whether the series might reveal what is printed on Page 47 in the Book of Secrets passed down from president to president. "You're gonna find out that...stuff is happening" was her non-reply.

Wibberley co-wrote the original movies with her husband, Cormac, and both share showrunning and producing duties. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, writer Rick Muirragui, and director Mira Nair are also on board as executive producers.

Check out the sizzle reel and a brief teaser below:

The project hands the franchise off to a band of younger heroes led by Jess (Lisette Olivera), a resourceful young woman who sets out on a grand adventure to uncover secrets about her family and unearth a fabled Pan-American treasure before it can fall into the hands of unscrupulous black marketeer, Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones). "When I read the script for the series, it instantly took me back to the intrigue and excitement of the original movies," Jones said in a pre-recorded message.

One of Jess's key allies along the way is Liam Sadusky (Jake Austin Walker), the grandson of the aforementioned FBI agent. "[He] learns firsthand the dangers of coming from a family of treasure-hunting and what that could mean in your life and how much loss can come from that," Walker explained, later adding: "It's amazing to have such a legend [referring to Keitel] back on the show, and I think audiences are in for a real treat with the Sadusky family."

Zuri Reed (Tasha), Jordan Rodrigues (Ethan), Antonio Cipriano (Oren), and Lyndon Smith (FBI Agent Ross) round out the main ensemble. No premiere date was announced, given the fact that production only just wrapped.

Disney+ poster for 'National Treasure: Edge of History' series Photo: Disney+

