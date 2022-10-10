Get ready for more leaps: NBC picks up 6 extra episodes of ‘Quantum Leap’ revival

With Quantum Leap airing its fourth episode this week, NBC has hopped back into the accelerator and ordered an additional six episodes of the freshman sci-fi series. The move brings the first season’s order to a total of 18 episodes, with the 6 new episodes rolling in with the original order of 12 episodes.

The series has picked up the mission three decades after the original 1990’s series finale, with Sam (Scott Bakula) still lost in time and the legacy of the original team and their work still firmly at the center of what this new team is doing. The new series finds Raymond Lee taking on the role as Ben, the new leaper who goes rogue and leaps years before the revived project was prepared for testing. Back in the present day, sci-fi legend Ernie Hudson runs the program, and Ben’s fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) serves as his holographic link and guide.

The pilot episode of Quantum Leap scored 3.35 million viewers on Sept. 19, with the first season averaging around 3 million viewers per episode to this point. The new TV season is admittedly young, but Quantum Leap stands as the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demographic according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show has also staked out a spot as a Top 5 streaming title on Peacock, which is streaming NBC programs exclusively this season.

Not to be confused for a reboot, the new series is steeped in the lore of the original show. Al Calavicci’s daughter Janis has proven to play a pivotal role in the action, and she’s even dug into her father’s old Quantum Leap project files to snag his chunky, old hand link device so she can go old school and tap into Ziggy herself. We still don’t know why Ben leaped in the first place, but the mystery is quickly starting to unravel — and now we have six more leaps to figure it out.

New episodes of Quantum Leap air Mondays on NBC and stream next-day on Peacock.