NBC locks in fall premiere dates for 'Quantum Leap' reboot, Season 2 of 'La Brea' & more

Start warming up those TV remotes, people! NBC has officially locked in its Fall 2022-23 programming schedule with fixed premiere dates for the hotly-anticipated Quantum Leap reimagining (Monday, Sep. 19), the jumbo-sized second season of La Brea (Tuesday, Sep. 27), and Season 3 of Young Rock (Friday, Nov. 4).

Described as a reimagining of the classic television series starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, the fresh take on Quantum Leap follows Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee), who carries on the scientific research of Dr. Samuel Beckett. La Brea Season 2, meanwhile, will continue the story of a massive and mysterious fissure that sends Los Angeles residents into the bowels of a primeval world. Young Rock's third season is set to explore the fallout of Season 2's election storyline.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement last month. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” added Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We're very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”

Head below for the full schedule (all times are EST):

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:15 - 11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Friday, Sept. 9

8-10 p.m. – Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)

Sunday, Sept. 11

8:15 - 11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Friday, Sept. 16

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Quantum Leap

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. – La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m. – Young Rock