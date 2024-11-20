NBC's New Thriller Starring Manifest, La Brea Stars Sets Premiere Date: Details

An elite band of investigators track down escaped prisoners from a top-secret prison that isn't supposed to exist ...

Starting in 2025, crime procedural fans will meet The Hunting Party, an elite group of investigators tasked with hunting down some of the most dangerous criminals in American history. NBC has now revealed the premiere date for the thrilling new series: February 3, 2025.

What is The Hunting Party about? The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

When does The Hunting Party premiere? The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10/9c, after a new season premiere for The Voice.

Who created The Hunting Party? Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers for The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer. The Hunting Party is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

What new shows premiere on NBC in 2025? The Hunting Party (Feb. 3) joins three other new scripted and unscripted series from NBC's Midseason 2025 lineup: The Americas, Suits LA, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society, all of which premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025.

The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on February 3, 2025, and will stream the next day on Peacock.