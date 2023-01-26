NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service beats expectations, surpasses 20 million subscribers

NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, has officially surpassed 20 million paid subscribers in 2022 (with just over $30 billion in total revenue), effectively beating out fourth quarter projections from Wall Street, Deadline confirmed today.

In addition, the platform will now be a regular part of Nielsen's monthly tracking reports after comprising 1 percent of all viewing for the very first time (via Next TV) last month. “It’s very clear we picked the right business model,” NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said during an investors call Thursday morning (via CNBC). “We made that investment ... and made clear from the start we’re going to make a return on that investment. I think we feel better about that now.”

Peacock is home to a plethora of original TV shows and feature films, including Nope, Beast, Halloween Kills, Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Brian and Charles, Mid-Century, One of Us is Lying, Vampire Academy, Wolf Like Me, Chucky, Resident Alien, La Brea, Quantum Leap, The Lost Symbol, Bel-Air, Killing It, The Girl in the Woods, Last Light, A Friend of the Family, The Resort, The Traitors, Meet Cute, They/Them, SICK, and more.

"We have increased our catalog by more than 500 percent in just our first year and a half. So we are certainly taking big swings when it comes to those tentpoles and brand-worthy content launches, but we are also looking very much to build the right depth into the content experience for consumers," Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer Operations, told Vulture last summer. "We need to invest in content that’s not only going to attract new consumers but that’s going to continue to engage the consumers that we have and satisfy them with not just the new, buzzy content but with some deep library favorites."

Speaking of new, as of today, subscribers can watch the first four episodes of Poker Face, a critically-acclaimed murder mystery series hailing from Knives Out mastermind, Rian Johnson. Inspired by the weekly whodunits and howdunits of yesteryear, the new show stars Natasha Lyonne (Russain Doll) as Charlie Cale, a woman with a knack for telling when people are not being honest.

Poker Face currently holds a perfect score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The remaining six episodes are scheduled to drop on a weekly basis — every Thursday — from here on out.

Sign up for Peacock today! There are currently two plans available: $4.99 a month for Premium (with ads) or $9.99 a month for Premium Access (no ads).