Before you head back to Point Place in 'That 90's Show,' here's where to catch up on 'That 70's Show'

It's time to go back to the age of dial-up modems, flannel, and even more hanging out in basements.

It's been more than 15 years since That 70s Show went off the air, but the show has maintained its place as a beloved piece of late '90s, early 2000s pop culture. It's proven enduring enough that soon you'll be able to watch what's essentially That 70s Show: The Next Generation, the story of the children of that gang of Wisconsin weirdoes who hung out down the street. It's time for That 90s Show.

As the title suggests, the new Netflix original series will pick up in the 1990s, when the kids from That 70s Show (streaming exclusively on Peacock) have moved into adulthood and had children of their own. Netflix released the first trailer for the show this week, and it looks like things pick up back where they began: In the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp).

It's been years since their house has been crawling with misbehaving teenagers, but the arrival of their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has Kitty thinking it's time to open the Forman home back up to a new group of friends, particularly when Leia decides to extend her visit to Wisconsin. Red hates the idea, but it's not long before the basement is swarming with teenagers who drink, smoke, and laugh their way through the most awkward period of their lives.

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for all those original That 70s Show characters returning to the Forman home.

Sure, it's not strictly a genre series, but given how much That 70s Show leaned on the pop culture of its era, we wouldn't be surprised to see plenty of '90s movie and TV landmarks mentioned in this series. And after all, the leading character is literally named Leia, after all. Plus, the trailer promises plenty of trips back to the days of dial-up modems, so we can't wait to see what other bits of nostalgia the show manages to slip into its story.

Co-starring original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama, That 90s Show premires Jan. 19 on Netflix.

