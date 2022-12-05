'The Sandman': Neil Gaiman teases arrival of Delirium in Season 2 of hit Netflix series

It sounds like Season 2 of Netflix's The Sandman will be even dreamier than the first. Speaking to fans at Brazil's CCXP over the weekend via a pre-recorded message, creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman confirmed that the show's sophomore outing will feature several more members of the Endless, including the youngest one of them all: Delirium. "There will be butterflies, there will be balloons, there will be magic, there will be chicken/telephone-flavored ice cream," he teased. "It's all coming for you."

Sometimes known as "Mania," the mercurial Delirium came into existence as the personification of Delight before gaining her current moniker. However, it's unclear why this transformation took place.

"Everything about the Endless is timeless. None of that material [is] dated," showrunner and executive producer Allan Heinberg explained during an interview with Comic Book Resources. "Their struggles, their fighting, their principles... because in the comic books, the story of the Endless extends over hundreds, if not thousands of years. As it was presented originally, I feel it's sort of timeless. In our show, it extends into 2022 and 2023. So, we didn't really have to adjust any of that material for present day."

Based on the celebrated Vertigo comic of the same name that Gaiman co-created alongside Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, the Netflix adaptation follows Dream, aka Morpheus (played by Tom Sturridge), the lord of sleep, as he works to reclaim his kingdom after decades of imprisonment. This odyssey takes him from the mortal realm, to the ethereal plane of dreaming, to the deepest bowels of Hell.

Gwendolyn Christie (Lucifer), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Donna Preston (Despair), Niamh Walsh (young Ethel Cripps), Joely Richardson (modern day Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Kyo Ra (Rose Walker), Razane Jamma (Lyta Hall), Sandra James-Young (Unity Kinkaid), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Patton Oswalt (Matthew), and Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinseed) round out the cast.

Season 1 of The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix and currently holds a score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Foundation) serves as a writer and executive producer.

