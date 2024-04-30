What’s New on Peacock in May 2024? Get Out, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the Kentucky Derby & More

Is it summertime yet?! Eh — not quite. But things are heating up outdoors as May approaches, even as Peacock keeps things on ice with an eclectic slate of fresh streaming debuts, huge sporting events, new-rotation movies, and a celebration of culture that lasts all month long.

RELATED: Everything To Know About The Peacock Limited Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz

New to the bird app this month is The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a Peacock original limited series based on author Heather Morris’ bestselling novel that examines the real-life story of love and loyalty between Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey Keitel head up the cast in a poignant remembrance of hope amid hopelessness, with The Tattooist of Auschwitz available to stream from May 2.

If sizzling romance is more your speed, there’s a Peacock premiere for that, too. May 9 marks the series debut of Love Undercover, the new reality dating show with a super-addictive twist: How will potential partners react when a squad of international soccer superstars hides their wealth and fame in the name of attracting true love? Follow along as the athletic pros go incognito, concealing the affluence that just might be revealed to the mate who proves to be less than impressed by fleeting luxuries.

And, if literal speed is more your speed, there’s no better place to be in May than Peacock. A grand American sports tradition marks a major anniversary milestone with the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby on May 4, followed later in the month (May 26) by the spectacle of open-wheeled racing with the 108th Indianapolis 500. And for a change of pace that still keeps things competitive, tune in live beginning May 7, when the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest kicks off the annual mega-music sensation, as nations vie for pitch-perfect bragging rights in the world’s biggest musical event.

RELATED: What Is Love Undercover? Everything You Need to Know About Peacock's Soccer Dating Show

Season 1 of the inventive music-themed comedy We Are Lady Parts was a hit with critics back in 2021, and this month marks the series return of the show that shadows the joyfully chaotic adventures of its titular Muslim female punk band — all while they shore up their roster and stay on the hunt to land the perfect gig. Catch up on the series in time to plug in on May 30, when We Are Lady Parts cranks it up to 11 for its amped-up Season 2 encore.

There’s even more fresh streaming stuff in store on Peacock, where the entire month of May will mark the small-screen celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. Commemorate the occasion with 31 days of a well-curated cultural collection, including new movie additions like The Joy Luck Club, The Last Airbender, and Life of Pi — as well as the streaming debut of the 2023 Chinese 3D animated fantasy feature Deep Sea.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in May:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock May Highlights

May 2: The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock Original)*

May 3: The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 4: Kentucky Derby

May 7: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 8: Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9: Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

May 16: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

May 26: The 108th Indianapolis 500

May 30: We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming May 1)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons*

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween*

Boogie*

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods*

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code*

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out*

The Hurt Locker*

Identity Thief

Inferno*

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third*

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers*

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)*

Warrior (2011)*

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA Network)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo) Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

5 Weddings

51st State

All My Life

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds

Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong

AP Bio, Seasons 1-4

The Argument

Ashfall

The Assassin

Babysplitters

The Barefoot Artist

Beijing Bicycle (arriving May 1)

Boogie (arriving May 1)

Bravestorm

Bruce Lee, The Legend (arriving May 1)

Burning

Chu And Blossom

Comedy Invasian, Seasons 1-2

Conan The Barbarian

Deep Sea (arriving April 26)

Doom (arriving May 1)

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story (arriving May 1)

Drive-Away Dolls

Eagle And The Albatross

Eat With Me

The Eight Hundred

Emily & Tim

Encounter

Enemy Within

Every Day In Kaimuki

Exchange, The

Family Karma, Seasons 1-3

First Love

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Gook

Haunters

Heroes, Seasons 1-4

The High Note

House Of Ho, Seasons 1-2

I Will Make You Mine

Ichi The Killer: Remastered

In A New York Minute

Intelligence, Seasons 1-3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Jiang Ziya

The Joy Luck Club (arriving May 1)

Kill Your Friends

Kill Zone 2

Knock At The Cabin (arriving May 24)

Kung Fu Ghost

The Last Airbender (arriving May 1)

Legend Of The Fist: The Return Of Chen Zhen

Life Of Pi (arriving May 1)

Made In Chinatown

The Man Standing Next

Mao's Last Dancer

Margaret Cho: Psycho

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Mdma

Meet the Patels

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid) (arriving May 1)

Memoir Of A Murderer

Memoirs Of A Geisha (arriving May 1)

Message Man

Miss India America

My Way

Natural Vice

Oh Lucy!

Paradox

Police Story: Lockdown

The Protege

Quantum Leap (2022), Seasons 1-2

Red Doors

Resilience And The Lost Gems

Rise: Blood Hunter (arriving May 1)

The Rundown (arriving May 1)

The Sacrifice

Safeguard

Sea To Shining Sea

Shaolin

Sky Blossom: Diaries Of The Next Greatest Generation

Snitch (2013) (arriving May 1)

Solar Attack

Sold

Sons Of Summer

Special ID

Sukiyaki Western Django

Supremacy

Surrogate Valentine

Swing Kids

The Swordsman

A Taxi Driver

They/Them

Three-Body, Season 1

Three Extremes Ii (arriving May 1)

Three... Extremes (arriving May 1)

Tie The Knot

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1

Train To Busan

Una

The Undeclared War, Season 1

Unstoppable (2018)

The Valley (2017)

Vegas Baby

The Villainess

The Wailing

War Of The Arrows

Warriors Of The Rainbow

Watching The Detectives

We Are Lady Parts, Season 1

We Are Little Zombies

Wedding Palace

White Rabbit

Who Is Arthur Chu?

The Witch: Subversion

Young Rock, Seasons 1-3

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Wednesday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Live Events:

May 1-5: La Vuelta Femenina 2024

May 2 – PL Chelsea v. Tottenham (rescheduled from MW 26)

May 3-6 – Premier League MW 36

May 2-5: PGA TOUR CJ CUP Byron Nelson

May 3: NXT Level Up

May 3: Kentucky Oaks

May 4: 150th Kentucky Derby

May 3-4: Kentucky Derby 2024

May 3-5: PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational

May 4: WWE Backlash France

May 4: WWE Backlash France (Spanish)

May 4: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO

May 4-5: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup

May 4-5: World Athletics Relays

May 5: HSBC SVNS – Singapore

May 5: Laureus Sports Awards

May 6-8: NCAA PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships

May 9-12: PGA TOUR Myrtle Beach Classic

May 9-12: PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition

May 9-12: PGA TOUR Wells Fargo Championship

May 9-12: LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

May 10-11: INDYCAR – Indianapolis Grand Prix

May 10: NXT Level Up

May 10: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. USA

May 10: Wanda Diamond League - Doha

May 11: Boxxer – Jessica McCaskill v. Lauren Price

May 11: PAC Women’s Rugby- Australia v. Canada

May 11-12: Premier League MW 37

May 11: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT

May 11-12: IMSA – Laguna Seca

May 12: World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Margaret River

May 13-19: Live From the PGA Championship

May 16-19: LPGA Mizuho Americas Open

May 17: NXT Level Up

May 17: PAC Women’s Rugby - Australia v. USA

May 17: Black Eyed Susan

May 18: Preakness

May 17-18: Preakness 2024

May 18: USATF LA Grand Prix

May 18: USA Gymnastics Core Hydration

May 18-19: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

May 19: Premier League Championship Sunday

May 19: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. Canada

May 19: Wanda Diamond League – Rabat

May 20-22: NCAA Women's Golf Championships

May 23-26: PGA TOUR Champions KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

May 23-26: PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge

May 24: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v Australia

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring (Spanish)

May 25: Pro Motocross Championship – Fox Raceway National

May 25: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League)

May 26: INDYCAR – The 108th Indianapolis 500

May 26-27: 2024 Roland-Garros Tennis

May 27-29: NCAA 2024 Men's Golf Championships

May 29-31: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

May 30: Wanda Diamond League - Oslo

May 30-31: U.S. Women’s Open

May 30-31: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open

May 30-31: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

May 31-June 2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic

May 31: IMSA – Detroit

News Programming and Talk Shows

Same-Day

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)



Next-Day

(*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)



Digital Only

Dateline 24/7 Channel Marathon: Don’t Mess With Mom (May 11-14)

Met Gala Digital Red Carpet 2024 (May 6)

Morning Mika (Thursdays)

Velshi Banned Book Club (May 1, May 15 and May 29)

