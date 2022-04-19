'Uncharted' director announces new 'Star Wars' game based on an original story

One of the most successful and influential creators in modern video games is taking her talents to a galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm announced Tuesday that Amy Hennig and her company Skydance New Media are developing a new Star Wars action-adventure video game for the company, based on an original story.

Hennig -- best known for her work on series like Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted, for which she served as creative director -- co-founded Skydance New Media in 2019, and announced a Marvel Entertainment project last year. Now she's partnering with Lucasfilm for the company's second major project, which allows her to tap into a formative pop culture experience.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” Hennig said in a press release. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Sadly, Lucasfilm's announcement doesn't offer any major story details about the new game. We only know that it's described as "narrative-driven," and based on an "original story." There's no word on when in the Star Wars timeline the story will be set, or who else might be lending their talents to shaping the game. For now, though, Hennig's involvement is reason enough to get excited.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” Douglas Reilly, Lucasfilm Games vice president, said. “Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

It's a very busy time for Star Wars projects in general right now, but it seems especially busy in the games space. After a busy few years that's included releases like Battlefront II, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons, several new projects in a galaxy far, far away were announced in the last six months alone. Back in December, we saw teasers for Quantic Dream's upcoming High Republic-era game, Eclipse, and in January Electronic Arts announced three new Lucasfilm projects via Respawn Entertainment, including what might be a long-rumored Fallen Order sequel. Now, Skydance has entered the mix, and it'll be very interesting to see what Hennig and company are dreaming up.