Hope doesn't float in new poster for Jordan Peele's 'Nope,' but a horse does

Nothing — not even horses — are capable of staying firmly on the ground in the floaty new poster for Jordan Peele's next horror effort: Nope. Scheduled to hit the big screen this July, the film may be about a terrifying alien invasion in an isolated California town in the middle of the desert. At least that's what we got from the first teaser trailer, which dropped during the Super Bowl a few weeks back.

Knowing Mr. Peele, though, this won't be your run-of-the-mill throwback to '50s B-movies. He's definitely got more (particularly a heaping helping of social commentary) up his sleeve. But if malevolent beings from another world come to our planet and start abducting people, animals, and random objects, the natural response is a big fat "NOPE." Shot with IMAX cameras, this is one summer blockbuster you won't want to miss in theaters.

The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with actor Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Peele's acclaimed directorial debut, Get Out. Kaluuya co-stars alongside Keke Palmer (Alice) as an operator of Haywood Ranch, the only Black-owned horse training business in Hollywood. Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Michael Wincott (Westworld), and Brandon Perea (The OA) round out the main cast.

Check out the new poster below:

Photo: Universal Pictures

Peele, who also penned the screenplay, serves as a producer alongside Ian Cooper under their Monkeypaw Productions banner. The writer-director leaned into the movie's focus of unexplained phenomena in the sky last month by sharing a real-world report about a large flock of birds suddenly dropping to the ground in Mexico.

"When you see the trends of horror movies take off or connect, it is because there's something in the zeitgeist that is propelling that need, that demon is something that we have to deal with," Peele said on Variety's Playback podcast in 2017. He later explained: "I want to stay in the genre. While I was developing [Get Out], I was also simultaneously [working on] four other projects that I call 'social thrillers.' Each one is meant to deal with a different human demon, a different monster that sort of lurks underneath the way we interact with one another as human beings ... to come up with the perfect monster for a horror movie, we really need to look no further than the monster that is all of us. Not so much an individual psycho killer, but the humanity that gets lost between us."

Nope floats into theaters everywhere Friday, July 22.