Why Christopher Nolan is "Especially Honored" By Oppenheimer's Latest Award Win

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer) and writer, director, and producer Christopher Nolan on the set of OPPENHEIMER. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Nolan's Oppenheimer isn't just an incredible movie, it's also an incredible work of science.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has done more than just garner critical acclaim, nearly $1 billion at the global box office, and plenty of awards season buzz.

The highest-grossing biopic of all time, which shines a light on the father of the atomic bomb — aka theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played onscreen by regular Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy) — before, during, and after World War II has also captivated the real-world scientific community.

Nolan (who wrote, directed, and produced the historical film) will be honored in Washington D.C. next month by the American Federation of Scientists, the organization announced earlier this month. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker is set to receive the Public Service Award, a prize given to individuals who exemplify outstanding work in science policy and culture, alongside Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Todd Young (R-IN).

“Nolan’s film depicts the scientists who formed FAS in the fall of 1945 as the Federation of Atomic Scientists to communicate the dangers of nuclear weapons to the public. We continue to pursue their vision of a safer world, especially as current events remind us that those dangers are real and resurgent,” FAS CEO Daniel Correa said in a statement.

He continued: "FAS also believes that science, technology, and innovation have vast potential to solve the biggest challenges of our time. To that end, we’re also recognizing Senators Schumer and Young, because the CHIPS & Science Act represents an historic investment in this country’s future. It is an honor to present these awards to director Nolan and Senators Schumer and Young."

American Federation of Scientists Honors Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer

Nolan said he was "especially honored" by the accolade in a statement given to Deadline, going on to hail the FAS as "a body formed to give scientists a voice in policy making during the very period we attempt to portray in Oppenheimer."

Drawing from the pages of American Prometheus (the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin), the 3-hour epic tracks the creation of the first atomic bomb, Oppenheimer's remorse over its development, and the federal campaign to discredit the gifted scientist as a Communist subversive.

Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh are just a few members of the all-star cast Nolan managed to tap for the sprawling project.

