'Orphan Black: Echoes': 'Jessica Jones' alum Krysten Ritter joining Clone Club for AMC spinoff

AMC's small screen revival of Orphan Black now has a bona fide superhero sleuth on its roster. The network announced Thursday that Jessica Jones alum Krysten Ritter has boarded the series — subtitled Echoes — as an executive producer and first member of the cast. This marks Ritter's second team-up with AMC since she the actress portrayed Jane Margolis, a love interest of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman, in Breaking Bad.

Taking place in the near future, the project (slated to drop sometime next next year) "follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal," reads the official synopsis. Ritter will step into the character of Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world."

Orphan Black: Echoes hails from creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead). John Fawcett, who co-created the original iteration of the clone-centric series with Graeme Manson, returns as an executive producer and director. David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard are also on board as executive producers.

Echoes was officially ordered to series in April of this year.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black," Fishko said in a statement at the time. "Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story."

“We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride," added Fortier and Schneeberg. "We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko, and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly re-enter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap."

The first incarnation of the show starred Tatiana Maslany (set to make her MCU arrival as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law next month) as a woman who discovers that she is one of several clones caught up in a sinister conspiracy. No word yet on when we can expect to see the spinoff on AMC.

