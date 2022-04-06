Time to rejoin the Clone Club: Long-gestating 'Orphan Black' sequel ordered to series at AMC

The clone conspiracy will continue to live on in a small screen follow-up to BBC America's Orphan Black. Just two months after landing showrunner Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead and Colony), the long-awaited sequel project — officially titled Orphan Black: Echoes — has bagged a coveted series order of 10 episodes at AMC, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The episodes are scheduled to start multiplying next year, both on television and AMC+. John Fawcett, co-creator of the original show with Graeme Manson, is on board as an executive producer and director. Fishko is also an EP alongside David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.

Tatiana Maslany (currently gearing up to enter the MCU as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk), led the first iteration of Orphan Black as a woman who learns she is one of many clones scattered throughout the world.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black," Fishko said in a statement. "Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story."

“We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride," added Fortier and Schneeberg. "We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko, and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly re-enter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap."

Echoes, which has been in development since 2019, is described by AMC as "a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence." Plot details are pretty thin at the moment, but we do know the story takes place in the near future and revolves around a group of women who come together to unravel a grand mystery of identity, love, and betrayal.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. “We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

“Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting,” Fawcett concluded. “For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them.”