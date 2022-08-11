'Star Wars': Oscar Isaac 'so open' to reprising Poe Dameron if right story & director came along

Poe Dameron could fly amongst the stars again...with the right story and director, of course. During a recent interview with SiriusXM, Oscar Isaac laid out the stipulations that would entice him back to the Star Wars franchise after playing the character throughout the sequel trilogy comprised of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

The biggest obstacle to overcome, he explained, is time. As we all know, billion-dollar film properties require a great deal of an actor's schedule that might otherwise be taken up by smaller passion projects. And Isaac has that other Disney-owned juggernaut to consider as well: the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Moon Knight.

"I’m open to anything," he told SiriusXM. "You never know. I have no real feeling one way or the another. I’m open to any good story, any good thing to do. Time is the one thing that becomes much more challenging as you get older and have kids and all that. It's like, 'Where do these things fit in?' So I'm realizing that there's not enough time for all of it. But if there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm President] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘Hey, we've got this idea,’ I’m so open to it."

Check out the conversation below:

Should Lucasfilm find itself interested in telling more stories about Isaac's hot-shot Resistance pilot, it won't need to look far for existing material centered around Poe Dameron. It could easily adapt the Marvel comic book series (written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Phil Noto), which helps fill in the narrative gaps between the most recent movies. Give us a standalone adventure with the Black Squadron, you cowards!

"I won’t lie — writing a swashbuckling expert pilot with charisma for miles won’t ever be a drag," Soule admitted in 2018 during a conversation with StarWars.com. "Poe the character brings an energy to his scenes that’s pretty undeniable, like a feedback loop of fun and focus. Now, I know I’m writing about a fictional character as if he’s a real person, making me just the scribe jotting down his adventures as they happen, but sometimes it feels like that. Poe is sort of a force of nature."

The next live-action Star Wars project — Rogue One prequel series, Andor — arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, Sep. 21 with its first three episodes.

Looking for more dark sci-fi space adventures? SYFY's acclaimed Battlestar Galactica adaptation is streaming now on Peacock.