What if 'Yellowstone' was a sci-fi mystery? That's the pitch for Prime Video's 'Outer Range' with Josh Brolin

Calling all Yellowstone fans! You might want to check out the first teaser trailer for Amazon's Outer Range. Arriving on Prime Video next month, this self-proclaimed "trippy western drama" packs a sinister genre-blending twist. Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting to protect his land and family who stumbles upon a profound mystery at the very edge of the Wyoming wilderness (production actually took place in New Mexico).

The first bit of footage, which you can check out below, doesn't give away much, though it does an excellent job of laying the foundation for a spine-tingling atmosphere punctuated by a string of bizarre narrative beats (from strange symbols to dead bears).

Created and executive produced by newcomer Brian Watkins, Outer Range begins with the Abbotts coming to terms with the disappearance of daughter-in-law, Rebecca. To make matters worse, the Tillersons, owners of a nearby profit-driven ranch, make a play for Royal's land. In addition, an untimely death in the quaint community brings tensions to a boiling point.

That all sounds like your classic western-inspired drama, but things take a turn for the surreal when an unexplainable black void appears in the Abbotts' west pasture. "Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed," continues the official synopsis.

Watch the teaser now:

“Santa Fe is the land of enchantment—that’s what it’s called out there,” Watkins explained to Vanity Fair last month. “I’ve always told people that this show is me asking the question, 'What would happen if a disenchanted world stumbled upon enchantment?' The themes of the show were just rife with meaning out there, and right before our eyes.”

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Brolin, who hasn't appeared in a television project for almost two decades, said of his dual role as actor and producer. “It will continue to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because the responsibility factor is massive, and when you think you have control, you don’t.” But: “If you like that sort of thing, it’s heaven. And it was heaven for me.”

Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone) round out the cast.

Brolin serves as executive producer alongside Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Zev Borow, Heather Rae,Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, and Tony Krantz.

The first two episodes of Outer Range ride onto Prime Video Friday, April 15. After that, the six remaining installments will drop on a weekly basis every Friday.