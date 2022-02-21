Report: Batman & Cyborg originally in 'Peacemaker' finale, but were cut in post-production

The surprise arrival of the Justice League almost stole the glory out from under Peacemaker’s scrappy Season 1 finale, with Aquaman, the Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman emerging from the shadows — albeit a little too late to lend a helping hand. DC’s starting team might as well have stayed home: By the time they got there, Peacemaker (John Cena) already had managed to beat back the Butterflies — no Justice League assistance required.

Though Superman and Wonder Woman stars Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot weren’t actually in those silhouetted costumes (they were worn by stunt doubles), show creator James Gunn has previously explained the seat-of-his-pants writing spree that led to snagging both Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ezra Miller (the Flash) for the fun scene’s two speaking roles. He’s also addressed tons of fan questions about no-shows Batman and Cyborg, saying “there are reasons” — possibly relating to “future stuff” — that he didn’t include them in the scene.

Now, thanks to a social media post from one of the stunt actors involved, it looks like Gunn actually did shoot a version of the Justice League cameo; one that featured both Batman and Cyborg in the same backdropped fashion Wonder Woman and Superman were shown. Sharing a post-finale photo of himself in the Bat-suit via Instagram, actor Matt Turner wrote that Gunn indeed filmed a version of the scene with Batman and Cyborg, though the characters ended up being cut from the final edit that aired on HBO Max.

“After that epic #peacemaker finale I can finally post this. Sadly I(& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit,” wrote Tuner. “Why? Only @jamesgunn & @warnerbrosentertainment know that. While it's disappointing to be scrubbed out, this was still a blast, and a dream come true to wear the suit!!! Big thanks to everyone involved!!”

Considering the scene was apparently shot with the two characters included, it stands to reason the removal was at the request of Warner Bros. and those cryptic non-answers about “reasons." Here's hoping we'll find out more when the next few DC movies arrive later this year.

Whatever he’s got up his sleeve, Gunn will have plenty of chances to let it all play out. Peacemaker already has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max — and knowing Peacemaker, it’ll probably play out in more of the same hilarious ways that made every Season 1 victory feel like a bumbling accident. Who knows? By the time this is all over, he might just need a world-saving assist from the Justice League — as in, all of them.