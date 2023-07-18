Peacock Bringing John Wick Spinoff The Continental & Twisted Metal World Premiere To SDCC 2023

San Diego Comic-Con attendees, start your engines! Peacock is hitting the famous Gaslamp Quarter this week with a jam-packed schedule of events, panels, and giveaways centered around two of its most anticipated TV series: Twisted Metal and The Continental.

Twisted Metal peels onto the scene Thursday, July 20 as Sweet Tooth's ice cream truck parks outside the convention center (at the corner of J Street and First Ave) at 1:30 p.m. PT to serve up Salt + Straw’s exclusive ice cream flavor inspired by the video game adaptation. Peacock promises to "turn up the heat" at 5:00 p.m. PT with a surprise musical performance. If you can't make it over to the truck, don't worry — the exclusive frozen treat is available to purchase at all three of Salt & Straw's San Diego locations.

Not going to SDCC? Not to worry! Starting on July 27 (the same day all eight episodes arrive on Peacock), our favorite, sociopathic clown is hitting the road to deliver ice cream to the masses in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Des Moines, and Chicago. Follow @SPTV on Instagram for exact locations and dates.

That fiery combustion engine will have barely begun to cool off when the official world premiere of Twisted Metal (hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller) crashes into Room 6DE Thursday evening at 10:00 p.m. PT. Be sure to brush up on your knowledge of the games because prizes await!

The festivities continue Friday — July 21 — with the groovy and violent exploits of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Head over to Ballroom 20 at 3:00 p.m. PT for a discussion with the creative team behind the prequel series. Collider's Steven Weintraub is moderating the event, which promises to show off "behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive first look at the series."

SDCC 2023 takes place between July 20-23.

All eight episodes of Twisted Metal debut on Peacock next Thursday — July 27. Comprised of three parts, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, meanwhile, premieres on the service in September (an official date has yet to be announced).

