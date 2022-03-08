Peacock's 'Perfect World: A Deadly Game' explores deadly digital manhunt in 2-part documentary

A fun and light-hearted video game experience that connects you with individuals around the world suddenly turns lethal when one of the players claims to have slaughtered their entire family.

It sounds like something out of a Black Mirror episode, but this very scenario actually took place within the last few years among a group of gamers, who were able to track down a homicidal member of their virtual community in less than a day. This chilling tale takes center stage in Peacock's new two-part docuseries, Perfect World: A Deadly Game, which is streaming on the platform as of today.

Watch the trailer below:

The premiere is part of Peacock's new initiative to debut fresh true crime content every single Tuesday. "Building on a robust slate of true crime content and stories that have captivated a cultural conversation, starting in March, true crime fans will have new content to stream every Tuesday on Peacock including a killer lineup of all new original docuseries," reads the official release.

Vice covered the stranger-than-fiction story in 2019 with a piece entitled "How a Group of Gamers Tracked Down a Quadruple Murder Suspect." The suspect in question, 23-year-old Ontario resident Menhaz Zaman, was ultimately arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. One of his last messages was: “Police are here. Goodbye.” Zaman, who would plead guilty to the crimes, claimed that the murders were driven by a desire to keep his family from finding out that he was no longer attending college.

“I did this because I don’t want my parents to feel the shame of having a son like me," he apparently wrote to an online acquaintance. "I chose to kill them instead of me out of cowardliness, due to me being an atheist and believing this is the only life we get. I know it might sound confusing but what’s done is done and what had been planned has been concluded.”

In November of 2020, Zaman received life in prison without a chance of parole for at least 40 years. “What occurred in that house can be described as a slaughter,” Justice Michelle Fuerst, who handed down the verdict, said at the time. “Words such as brutal, cruel, cold and callus do not begin to convey the enormity of his violence.”

Perfect World: A Deadly Game is executive produced by Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, and Alex Weresow. Elizabeth Gibson and Adam Linkenhelt are co-executive producers.

Photo: Peacock

