More 'Poker Face' from Rian Johnson? Peacock teases 'good news' for Season 2 of hit mystery series

Poker Face may not have been renewed yet, but that might change very soon.

Over the past couple of weeks, audiences everywhere have fallen in love with Poker Face, the new Peacock original series from creator Rian Johnson and star Natasha Lyonne. Thanks to a wave of critical acclaim and good buzz, the show has become one of the most successful launches in the streamer's history, and that means we could get word about Season 2 very soon.

"It’s performed fantastic," NBCUniversal TV and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. "We are over the moon."

Rovner added the series — which follows "human lie detector" Charlie Cale (Lyonne) and her adventures around the country solving mysteries for people in need — is "punching above its weight" in terms of ratings so far, though she declined to give out actual viewer numbers this early in the game.

"In addition to the actual numbers, we are also over the moon about the critical response," Rovner added. "[It] has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes."

So, we have a show that's performing very well for its streaming service, getting great reviews, and winning new fans everywhere thanks to Lyonne's great central performance and the show's clever, funny writing. Does that mean Poker Face Season 2 is on the way? Here's what Rovner had to say about that.

"I think there’s probably going to be some good news at some point soon," she said.

At the moment, we have no word on when Poker Face would return, how it might mesh with the other projects on both Johnson and Lyonne's schedule, and what that renewal might mean in terms of guest stars, episode counts, and of course the overarching story of Charlie on the run. All that said, it's very encouraging to hear Rovner be so open about the show's prospects, and it doesn't stop there. Poker Face is apparently such a priority on Peacock that the streamer will be running ads for it during the biggest TV event of the year.

"First, we’re going to continue marketing and promoting the shows as well as having them to be the runway for the shows that are coming," Rovner said. Just like scheduling, we do put shows after Paul T. Goldman and Poker Face. So hopefully people can find more of our originals. There’s going to be a big ad for Poker Face during the Super Bowl, which is exciting. We’re really doubling down on it."

New episodes of Poker Face arrive Thursdays on Peacock.