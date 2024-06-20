Meet Twisted Metal's New Calypso: Peacock Series Adds 4 to Cast For Season 2

Barry star Anthony Carrigan is one of four new additions to the post-apocalyptic high-octane action comedy.

Peacock's Twisted Metal has announced four new cast members for its upcoming Season 2, including a major player that fans of the video games that the show is based on will definitely recognize.

NBCUniversal revealed today that Barry and Bill and Ted Face the Music star Anthony Carrigan has joined Twisted Metal as a series regular for Season 2. Carrigan will play Calypso, the master of ceremonies and creator of the demolition derby which makes up the key setting from the original games. That derby, and the crazy characters who drive in it, will form the backbone of the second season, which means we'll meet a lot of original franchise faces, and we'll be seeing quite a bit of Calypso along the way.

But Carrigan's not the only new face joining the cast. Today's announcement also revealed that Richard de Klerk (Strange Empire, pictured at left below), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, pictured at right below), and Tiana Okoye (Mrs. Davis, pictured at center below) will appear as recurring guest stars for the second season. We don't know who they're playing yet, but with game characters like Mr. Grimm, Axel, and Dollface all set to join the second season, we can't wait to find out.

Season 2 of Peacock's Twisted Metal

Carrigan, de Klerk, Guggenheim, and Okoye join a cast that already includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Will Arnett as major players moving forward from Season 1. And if you thought the first season was wild, the stakes will only get higher the second time around. After journeying through the wasteland in Season 1, John Doe (Mackie) and Quiet (Beatriz) will face even more bizarre characters with even more dangerous vehicles, and they'll get a front-row seat to the greatest car crash in the world in the form of the original Twisted Metal tournament.

"The [writers'] room has started," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith told NBC Insider back in December. "We have an amazing team of writers and we're discussing the arc of the season and what the first episode might be, looking at the big picture. I'm really excited."

Twisted Metal Season 2 is coming soon to Peacock. You can catch up on all of Season 1 right now.