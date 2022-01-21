New trailer for 'Picard' Season 2 reveals the return of even more 'The Next Generation' favorites

The Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Picard reset the board and ended a big chapter for Jean-Luc Picard, but also made it possible for him to continue with Soji and the crew of the La Sirena, including Rios, Raffi, Jurati, Elnor, and Seven of Nine. And by the looks of the new full trailer for Season 2, they've set a course for Q (John de Lancie) as part of their next adventure.

The omnipotent trickster who first scrabbled with Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Encounter at Farpoint" is back and it looks like he's sending Picard and company back to a pivotal moment on Earth in 2024 that will explore "the road not taken."

Check out the trailer below:

Along with de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the much beloved El-Aurian former steward of the Ten Forward lounge on the Enterprise-D, looks to be serving up libations, wisdom and good counsel to Picard once again. Joining the OG returnees are series regulars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, and Santiago Cabrera. Outside the La Sirena, Brent Spiner returns as Data/Altan Inigo Soong, plus Alison Pill and Annie Wersching, who will be embodying the formidable Borg Queen.

With it's turning point allusion in the trailer, it looks like Picard Season 2's narrative might be spiritually mining the classic 1967 Star Trek episode, "The City on the Edge of Forever," which sent Kirk and Spock back in time to make sure a pivotal (and heartbreaking) moment occurred to maintain the proper course of events. In Season 2, Picard seems to be seeking answers and a way to process the massive changes in time that Q has wrought, which begs the question: will he discover a moment that occurred on Earth 2024 (also, a key year in the DS9 episode, "Past Tense") that will be as small as what happens in the classic Trek episode or perhaps more monumental in the changing?

Elsewhere, Pill's Agnes Jurati looks like she's up to her eyeballs in Borg Queen confrontations, and the La Sirena is going to also be throwing elbows and phasers all over the place to help Picard's mission out of time.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays.