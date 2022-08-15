'Poker Face': Rian Johnson's murder mystery series at Peacock adds Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson & more

Poker Face now holds all the cards with an unbeatable full house of talent.

Poker Face now holds all the cards with an unbeatable full house of acting talent. Peacock's forthcoming murder mystery series from creator Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) has added Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Nick Nolte (Angel Has Fallen), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) to the stacked cast, Variety reports.

Adrien Brody (King Kong), Audrey Corsa (All Rise), Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange), Chloe Sevigny (Zodiac), Danielle MacDonald (The Tourist), Dascha Polanco (DC League of Super-Pets), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), Judith Light (American Horror Stories), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), S. Epatha Merkerson (Chicago Med), Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory), and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls) were previously cast. Russian doll alum Natasha Lyonne will lead the ensemble as an individual solving a different, hour-long homicide investigation week in and week out.

Lyonne also serves as an executive producer alongside Johnson (also writer and director), Ram Bergman, and T-Street Television President Nena Rodriguez. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens — both of whom operate the Animal Pictures production company with Lyonne — are co-executive producers. MRC Television co-produces.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said earlier this year when Peacock handed down a 10-episode order for the project. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching," added Johnson. "It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock."

"Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we’re so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team," concluded MRC Television head honcho, Elise Henderson.

Johnson is no stranger to the world of murder mysteries, having written and directed the critically-acclaimed Knives Out. Daniel Craig's quirky Southern detective, Benoit Blanc, will return in a pair of sequels, which Netflix picked up for close to $500 million. The first of these follow-ups — titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — arrives this year.

