Watch original Rangers fight together in BTS footage for 'Power Rangers' 30th anniversary special

The whole crew isn't returning, but many of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are back and ready for action.

This year marks three decades since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first premiered on American television, and the franchise is still going strong. The 30th incarnation of Power Rangers, Cosmic Fury, is set to hit Netflix later this year, but we won't just be celebrating with new Rangers. Netflix is also giving us an all-new special that will reunite Rangers of the past for a celebration of three decades of Morphin' Time, and we've got a behind-the-scenes look at a Power Rangers gathering like no other.

This April, Netflix will stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, an all-new special which will feature the return of several members of the original Power Rangers cast, many for the first time in decades. Joining the reunion are original Blue Ranger, David Yost; original Black Ranger, Walter E. Jones; second Red Ranger, Steve Cardenas; second Pink Ranger, Catherine Sunderland; second Yellow Ranger, Karan Ashley; and second Black Ranger, Johnny Yong Bosch. Though they were all technically part of the same show, the first and second Mighty Morphin casts didn't always overlap, which means the behind-the-scenes footage below, released this week on the official Power Rangers YouTube channel, is the first time some of them have ever been together on a Power Rangers set.

Check out the footage below:

Of course, not everyone could make it back for this grand-scale reunion. Original Yellow Ranger, Thuy Trang, died in a car crash in 2001, while original Green Ranger, Jason David Frank, passed away late last year. Original Red Ranger, Austin St. John, is also absent, as is original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, who explained on social media why she couldn't be part of the upcoming special.

“For the record I never said no,” she said. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere April 19 on Netflix.

