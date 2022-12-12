‘Quantum Leap’ continues the sci-fi mystery with Season 2 green light at NBC

The long journey home for NBC's latest time interloper is already getting some much-welcome room to stretch its newly-launched series legs. Officially speaking, we might only be eight episodes into the new NBC revival of iconic sci-fi time-warp series Quantum Leap...but already the network has bitten on the tantalizing prospect of continuing new physicist-leaper Dr. Ben Song’s (Raymond Lee) epoch-spanning journey.

Indeed, NBC has gone ahead with a fresh Season 2 series renewal for this year’s revival of the iconic late-1980s, early 1990s sci-fi staple. “We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

The original series cast Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into the ether of unknown space and time. The new series, a fused reboot and continuation of the time-tripping exploits of the physicist behind the ongoing gauntlet of leaps across vastly different human eras, just arrived at NBC this year as a jump-started homage to the show that won legions of fans who’ve since become temporally invested in the fish-out-of-water travels of Bakula's original Quantum Leap hero.

As Dr. Song, new Quantum Leap star Lee plays the ever-leaping scientist tasked with negotiating an unpredictable loop of time-spanning visits to different eras (and personas) as he inhabits one new episodic scenario after another. Coming from original creator Donald P. Bellisario, the renewed series marks a fascinating fusion of old and new, merging lingering questions about Beckett’s disappearance with that of Song, his equally-invested present-day successor at the top secret government lab that houses the mythically futuristic, hush-hush physics project.

Even with a second season on the distant horizon, the newly-revivified series still has plenty more time-skipping Season 1 journeys to embark on. After dropping its revealing midseason finale episode on Nov. 7, it’s set to return with a back half that resumes Monday, Jan. 2.

The first eight episodes of NBC's Quantum Leap revival, co-starring starring Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee, are now streaming on Peacock.