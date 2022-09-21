'Quantum Leap' taps 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley for surprise guest appearance

After weeks of teasers and fanfare, NBC's reboot of the sci-fi classic Quantum Leap finally leapt onto screens Monday night, introducing audiences to a new leaper, a new team of allies, and of course, plenty of unpredictable new adventures.

Speaking of unpredictable, one of the great joys of a show with Quantum Leap's specific format is the virtually unlimited opportunities for guest stars. As Ben (Raymond Lee) keeps leaping into new scenarios and new bodies, more and more people get to show up and play a small part in the ongoing saga of the show, and now that the series is out in the world, we're getting our first taste of the guest star fun.

At the end of Monday's series premiere, NBC revealed that it's bringing some star power from another hit series to bear on future episodes of Quantum Leap. Justin Hartley, best known for his role on the NBC drama This Is Us, will make a guest appearance in an episode of the series next month. According to TVLine, Hartley will play Jake, a bounty hunter who just so happens to be dating (and working with) the woman Ben has leapt into in this particular episode. And to make matters more awkward, he's prepared to pop the question to his lady, which means Ben will have to navigate one of life's big questions for...someone else. Hartley's wife, actor Sofia Pernas, is also set to appear in the episode.

Beyond that, we don't know how much Hartley will have to do with the larger ongoing narrative, but his presence in one of the series' early episodes definitely illustrates just how much potential for guest stars and cameos the series has going forward. And that's not all. The Quantum Leap teaser for the weeks ahead has also suggested that Ben and company will have some breakthroughs during their time on the project, including the potential for Ben to leap to eras beyond his own lifetime. That, plus the question of what happened to Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), all adds up to a show full of potential big reveals week after week.

Quantum Leap airs Mondays on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Check out the premiere episode now!